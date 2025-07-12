House destroyed in Russian nighttime attack on Lutsk

Russian forces conducted a drone and missile attack on the city of Lutsk on the night of 11-12 July, destroying a house and damaging other homes and a car.

Source: Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk on Telegram

Details: Polishchuk said that one house had been completely destroyed in the nighttime combined attack by the Russian Federation on the city. Windows in nearby houses were shattered due to the blast wave and debris. A car also caught fire.

"There is no information about any fatalities," he reported.

Background:

On the night of 11-12 July, Russian forces conducted a large-scale attack on Ukraine using drones and missiles. Explosions were heard in several oblasts and the capital.

Ukraine's Air Force reported the movement of Russian missiles and attack drones towards Lutsk.

