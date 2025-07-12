All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian foreign minister arrives in North Korea: war in Ukraine to be discussed

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 12 July 2025, 07:53
Russian foreign minister arrives in North Korea: war in Ukraine to be discussed
Lavrov in North Korea. Photo: TASS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has arrived on an official visit to North Korea, where he is scheduled to meet with his counterpart to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Source: Reuters, citing North Korea's state news agency KCNA; Russian state-owned news agency TASS

Details: Lavrov arrived in the North Korean city of Wonsan, known for its missile and naval facilities, on Friday 11 July after attending a meeting of the ASEAN foreign ministers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Advertisement:

TASS reported that during talks with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, the sides will discuss, among other things, Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

South Korean intelligence reported that North Korea is likely preparing to send additional troops to Russia as early as July or August.

After his visit to North Korea, Lavrov is expected to travel to China to attend a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting scheduled for 14-15 July.

Background: In an interview with Bloomberg News, Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, reported that North Korea currently supplies up to 40% of Russia's ammunition for the war in Ukraine, as the partnership between Pyongyang and Moscow deepens.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

RussiaNorth KoreaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Air defence shoots down 344 Russian aerial assets overnight – Ukraine's Air Force
updatedTwo people killed in Chernivtsi due to falling debris from Russian aerial assets
Zelenskyy reports "good signals" from US
Murdered Ukrainian Security Service colonel linked to key missions against Russia and Donbas militants – NYT
Russia attacks Odesa: administrative buildings and houses damaged, 11 people injured
Russia closes Polish Consulate General in Kaliningrad
All News
Russia
Russia and Belarus plan to create AI model based on "traditional values"
Russians kill two and injure six civilians in Donetsk Oblast
Poland promises "adequate" response to Russia's Kaliningrad consulate closure
RECENT NEWS
10:51
Ukrainian foreign minister urges US and EU to hit Russia with sanctions after large-scale attack on Ukraine
10:20
Air defence shoots down 344 Russian aerial assets overnight – Ukraine's Air Force
10:07
Zelenskyy: Russia launched 26 missiles and 597 drones overnight – photos
09:49
Five adults and child injured in Russian attack on Lviv
09:32
Norway joins initiative to strengthen Ukraine's cybersecurity
09:06
Death toll from Russian attack on Poltava's military enlistment office on 3 July rises
08:47
Hungarian volunteer killed in action in Ukraine
08:30
updatedTwo people killed in Chernivtsi due to falling debris from Russian aerial assets
07:53
Russian foreign minister arrives in North Korea: war in Ukraine to be discussed
07:00
Russia loses 1,070 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: