Russian foreign minister arrives in North Korea: war in Ukraine to be discussed

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has arrived on an official visit to North Korea, where he is scheduled to meet with his counterpart to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Source: Reuters, citing North Korea's state news agency KCNA; Russian state-owned news agency TASS

Details: Lavrov arrived in the North Korean city of Wonsan, known for its missile and naval facilities, on Friday 11 July after attending a meeting of the ASEAN foreign ministers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Advertisement:

TASS reported that during talks with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, the sides will discuss, among other things, Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

South Korean intelligence reported that North Korea is likely preparing to send additional troops to Russia as early as July or August.

After his visit to North Korea, Lavrov is expected to travel to China to attend a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting scheduled for 14-15 July.

Background: In an interview with Bloomberg News, Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, reported that North Korea currently supplies up to 40% of Russia's ammunition for the war in Ukraine, as the partnership between Pyongyang and Moscow deepens.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!