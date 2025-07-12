All Sections
Bundeswehr general reveals details of negotiations on Patriot systems for Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 12 July 2025, 12:33
Bundeswehr general reveals details of negotiations on Patriot systems for Ukraine
Christian Freuding. Stock photo: Getty Images

German Major General Christian Freuding has reported on the negotiations in which Germany is engaged regarding the purchase of Patriot air defence systems for Ukraine from the US.

Source: European Pravda; Christian Freuding in an interview with ZDF TV channel

Details: Freuding said that "close coordination with partners" is underway regarding how to "deliver new medium- and long-range air defence systems to the country".

The general said negotiations about the potential delivery to Ukraine of one or two Patriot systems which Germany is to purchase from the US "have been going on at all levels for several weeks now".

Background:

  • Earlier, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the US would try to convince NATO allies to provide Ukraine with Patriot systems.
  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has confirmed his readiness to purchase Patriot systems for Ukraine from the US.
  • Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Germany and Norway are prepared to buy three Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems for Ukraine.

