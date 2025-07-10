All Sections
Merz says Germany is prepared to buy Patriot systems from US for Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 10 July 2025, 17:01
A Patriot air defence system. Photo: Getty Images

Germany is prepared to purchase Patriot air defence systems from the United States and send them to Ukraine, Chancellor Friedrich Merz has stated at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Merz said he asked US President Donald Trump last week to deliver Patriots to Ukraine.

Quote: "We are also prepared to purchase additional Patriot systems from the US to make them available to Ukraine." 

Details: Merz acknowledged that the US military also needs these systems but, as he put it, "they also have a lot of them". "It has not yet been finalised whether a delivery will be made," he added.

Background:

  • Earlier, Germany reported conducting "intensive discussions" with the US regarding the supply of Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine.
  • Axios reported that Trump had ordered the shipment of 10 Patriot air defence missiles to Ukraine and is pressuring Germany to sell one of its Patriot batteries to Ukraine.

