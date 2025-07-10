All Sections
Zelenskyy reveals countries ready to pay for Patriot systems for Ukraine

Roman Romaniuk, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 10 July 2025, 19:57
Stock Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Germany and Norway are ready to purchase three Patriot air defence systems for Ukraine from a US manufacturer.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference in Rome

Quote: "We are having a concrete dialogue with the US. Germany is ready – we have an agreement that they will buy two systems for Ukraine. As for Norway, I have a bilateral agreement – they will pay for one system."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine needs a total of ten Patriot systems and his team is currently working to secure funding for the remaining ones.

Quote: "Once the manufacturer provides details on possible delivery timelines, I believe other partners will join in as well."

Background:

  • Zelenskyy earlier said during a press event in Rome that the coalition of the willing had discussed the possibility of purchasing additional weapons for Ukraine.
  • Germany is holding "intensive negotiations" with the US regarding the provision of Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine.
  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has also confirmed his readiness to purchase Patriot systems from the US for Ukraine.
  • According to Axios, US President Donald Trump has ordered the delivery of 10 Patriot interceptor missiles to Ukraine and is pressuring Germany to sell one of its Patriot batteries to Ukraine.
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at a press conference after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that the US would try to persuade NATO allies to transfer Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine, which Kyiv needs to repel Russian attacks.

