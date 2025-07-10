All Sections
US state secretary: hopefully we'll be able to convince allies to share Patriot systems with Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 10 July 2025, 17:22
Marco Rubio. Photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has stated at a press conference following his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that the US will try to convince NATO allies to transfer Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine, which Kyiv needs to repel Russian attacks.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Rubio noted that Ukrainians need more Patriot batteries, which, he said, are in service with several European countries.

Quote: "Yet no one wants to part with them. So I hope that will change. If in fact Ukraine is a priority, as many countries in Europe say it is, then they should be willing to share the batteries they right now don’t have a need to use. So hopefully we'll be able to convince some of our NATO partners to provide those Patriot batteries to Ukraine."

Details: Rubio named Spain and Germany among the countries that could share their Patriots with Ukraine.

Quote: "I'm not singling them out, but I’m just telling you those are two that I know. There are other Patriot batteries and there are other opportunities. There are countries that have ordered Patriot batteries and that are about to receive shipments of them. It would be great if one of them volunteered to defer that shipment and send it to Ukraine instead." 

More details: Rubio said the US is looking for "creative ways" to provide Ukraine with the defence capabilities it needs.

Background:

  • Germany is engaged in "intensive negotiations" with the US on providing Ukraine with Patriot air defence systems.
  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has also confirmed his readiness to purchase Patriot systems from the US for Ukraine.
  • According to the Axios news outlet, US President Donald Trump has ordered the transfer of 10 Patriot interceptor missiles to Ukraine and is pressuring Germany to sell one of its Patriot batteries to Ukraine.

