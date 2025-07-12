All Sections
Russian artillery kills woman, injures two in Nikopol shelling

Olga KatsimonSaturday, 12 July 2025, 13:42
Russian artillery kills woman, injures two in Nikopol shelling
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

A 27-year-old woman has been killed in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, in the wake of heavy artillery fire by the Russians.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "A 27-year-old woman was killed in Nikopol. The enemy killed her by shelling the city with heavy artillery. My condolences to her loved ones…"

Details: Two other civilians were injured: a 35-year-old man was hospitalised in a moderate condition and an 86-year-old woman is receiving outpatient treatment.

The Russian attack damaged houses, outbuildings, cars and power lines.

Background: At dawn on 12 July, the Russians attacked Chernivtsi Oblast with four Shahed-type UAVs and a missile, killing two people.

NikopolDnipropetrovsk OblastRusso-Ukrainian warattack
