All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Disposable MITLA net developed in Ukraine to counter FPV drones

Vlad CherevkoSaturday, 12 July 2025, 17:09
Disposable MITLA net developed in Ukraine to counter FPV drones
Stock Photo

The Ukrainian company TENETA has unveiled a new tool for combating Russian drones – the MITLA 1 disposable net launcher. Its main function is to combat first-person view (FPV) drones and reconnaissance quadcopters by entangling their propellers with a special net.

Source: TENETA via Militarnyi, a Ukrainian military news outlet

Details: MITLA weighs 365 grams and is compact in size – 200 mm long and 40 mm in diameter – making it easy to fit into military equipment. To use it, the operator pulls the safety catch, aims and fires using a special button. Within 0.2 seconds of launch, a 3.5×3.5 metre net automatically unfurls, disrupting the drone's movement.

Advertisement:

MITLA demonstrates stable performance in various temperatures, both in heat and frost. Its maximum effective firing range is up to 25 metres. The device has strong recoil due to the use of a 7.62 mm calibre pyrotechnic cartridge, so it is recommended to hold it with both hands.

MITLA is positioned as an inexpensive solution for rapid response to aerial threats, especially relevant in positional combat.

Background: The Brave1 defence cluster has recently started developing anti-drone ammunition to fight Russian FPV drones. These 5.56 mm calibre rounds feature a specialised warhead designed to significantly increase the chances of hitting an FPV drone or Mavic UAV before it can strike.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

weaponsUkrainewar
Advertisement:
Russian attack on Chernivtsi: number injured rises to 26, three in critical condition
Former Wagner mercenary seeking asylum detained in Finland
Ukraine's defence minister is currently Zelenskyy's only candidate for ambassador to the US
Ukraine to receive long-range weapons financed by Germany
Air defence shoots down 344 Russian aerial assets overnight – Ukraine's Air Force
updatedTwo people in Chernivtsi killed by falling debris from Russian aerial assets
All News
weapons
Ukraine to receive long-range weapons financed by Germany
Republicans seek deeper investigation into US defense secretary's actions on Ukraine
US secretary of state explains Trump's comment on NATO-funded weapons for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
20:22
Bundeswehr general explains current status of project to supply Ukraine with interceptor drones
19:31
Woman, 87, killed in Russian attack on Kherson
18:11
European Investment Bank to allocate over €130 million to rebuild Ukraine's transport infrastructure
18:10
Critically ill girl resuscitated under fire after her breathing stopped during Russian attack on Chernivtsi
17:49
Russian drones attack Ukraine from north, air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
17:49
Ukraine introduces drone simulators and tactical medicine in school training
17:31
Ukrainian forces kill Russian drone operators responsible for death of one-year-old child in Kherson
17:09
Disposable MITLA net developed in Ukraine to counter FPV drones
16:50
Russian attack on Chernivtsi: number injured rises to 26, three in critical condition
16:30
updatedLatest data shows twelve people injured in Russian attack on Lviv
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: