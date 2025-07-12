Disposable MITLA net developed in Ukraine to counter FPV drones

The Ukrainian company TENETA has unveiled a new tool for combating Russian drones – the MITLA 1 disposable net launcher. Its main function is to combat first-person view (FPV) drones and reconnaissance quadcopters by entangling their propellers with a special net.

Source: TENETA via Militarnyi, a Ukrainian military news outlet

Details: MITLA weighs 365 grams and is compact in size – 200 mm long and 40 mm in diameter – making it easy to fit into military equipment. To use it, the operator pulls the safety catch, aims and fires using a special button. Within 0.2 seconds of launch, a 3.5×3.5 metre net automatically unfurls, disrupting the drone's movement.

MITLA demonstrates stable performance in various temperatures, both in heat and frost. Its maximum effective firing range is up to 25 metres. The device has strong recoil due to the use of a 7.62 mm calibre pyrotechnic cartridge, so it is recommended to hold it with both hands.

MITLA is positioned as an inexpensive solution for rapid response to aerial threats, especially relevant in positional combat.

Background: The Brave1 defence cluster has recently started developing anti-drone ammunition to fight Russian FPV drones. These 5.56 mm calibre rounds feature a specialised warhead designed to significantly increase the chances of hitting an FPV drone or Mavic UAV before it can strike.

