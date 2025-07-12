Ukrainian forces kill Russian drone operators responsible for death of one-year-old child in Kherson

The garden where the one-year-old boy was killed. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Ukraine's General Staff has confirmed that Ukrainian forces have retaliated against Russian war criminals responsible for the killing of a one-year-old boy in Kherson Oblast on 9 July 2025.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from General Staff: "Ukrainian soldiers have taken revenge on Russian barbarians who killed a one-year-old child in Kherson Oblast.

On 9 July 2025, around 12:10, a Russian Molniya drone killed one-year-old Dmytro and injured his grandmother in the garden of a residential building in the village of Pravdyne, the Bilozerka hromada, Kherson Oblast.

At present, there are grounds to believe that the enemy attack drone operators responsible for the death of the child have been killed." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The General Staff determined that the Russian Molniya drone which attacked the residential building in Pravdyne was launched from the temporarily occupied town of Hola Prystan. They also identified the location of a base belonging to Russian drone operators in a five-storey non-residential building in Hola Prystan.

"Attack drone operators from the Ukrainian defence forces directed five first-person view drones through the windows of the targeted floor in four stages. No further Russian drone launches were observed from the building," the General Staff reports.

