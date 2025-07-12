All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian forces kill Russian drone operators responsible for death of one-year-old child in Kherson

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 12 July 2025, 17:31
Ukrainian forces kill Russian drone operators responsible for death of one-year-old child in Kherson
The garden where the one-year-old boy was killed. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Ukraine's General Staff has confirmed that Ukrainian forces have retaliated against Russian war criminals responsible for the killing of a one-year-old boy in Kherson Oblast on 9 July 2025.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from General Staff: "Ukrainian soldiers have taken revenge on Russian barbarians who killed a one-year-old child in Kherson Oblast. 

Advertisement:

On 9 July 2025, around 12:10, a Russian Molniya drone killed one-year-old Dmytro and injured his grandmother in the garden of a residential building in the village of Pravdyne, the Bilozerka hromada, Kherson Oblast. 

At present, there are grounds to believe that the enemy attack drone operators responsible for the death of the child have been killed." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The General Staff determined that the Russian Molniya drone which attacked the residential building in Pravdyne was launched from the temporarily occupied town of Hola Prystan. They also identified the location of a base belonging to Russian drone operators in a five-storey non-residential building in Hola Prystan.

"Attack drone operators from the Ukrainian defence forces directed five first-person view drones through the windows of the targeted floor in four stages. No further Russian drone launches were observed from the building," the General Staff reports.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

General StaffKherson Oblastchildrenwar
Advertisement:
Russian attack on Chernivtsi: number injured rises to 26, three in critical condition
Former Wagner mercenary seeking asylum detained in Finland
Ukraine's defence minister is currently Zelenskyy's only candidate for ambassador to the US
Ukraine to receive long-range weapons financed by Germany
Air defence shoots down 344 Russian aerial assets overnight – Ukraine's Air Force
updatedTwo people in Chernivtsi killed by falling debris from Russian aerial assets
All News
General Staff
Russia loses 1,070 soldiers over past day
Battlefield sees 200 combat clashes over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
Russia loses 920 soldiers and 38 artillery systems over past day
RECENT NEWS
20:22
Bundeswehr general explains current status of project to supply Ukraine with interceptor drones
19:31
Woman, 87, killed in Russian attack on Kherson
18:11
European Investment Bank to allocate over €130 million to rebuild Ukraine's transport infrastructure
18:10
Critically ill girl resuscitated under fire after her breathing stopped during Russian attack on Chernivtsi
17:49
Russian drones attack Ukraine from north, air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
17:49
Ukraine introduces drone simulators and tactical medicine in school training
17:31
Ukrainian forces kill Russian drone operators responsible for death of one-year-old child in Kherson
17:09
Disposable MITLA net developed in Ukraine to counter FPV drones
16:50
Russian attack on Chernivtsi: number injured rises to 26, three in critical condition
16:30
updatedLatest data shows twelve people injured in Russian attack on Lviv
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: