Russian drones attack Ukraine from north, air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast

Russian forces are attacking Ukraine with drones from the northern direction on Saturday 12 July, with air defence forces responding to the bombardment in Kyiv Oblast.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram

Details: Around 15:00, Russian UAVs were detected in Ukraine’s north.

An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv Oblast around 17:00 and later in the capital, Kyiv.

The Air Force reported that UAVs north of Kyiv Oblast were moving westwards.

Kyiv Oblast Military Administration confirmed that air defence forces are responding to Russian drones in the region.

