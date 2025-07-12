Bundeswehr general explains current status of project to supply Ukraine with interceptor drones

German Major General Christian Freuding has said that he cannot yet predict the specific timing of when Ukraine will see the results of cooperation between the countries on interceptor drones, but that they will try to implement it as soon as possible.

Source: Freuding in a conversation with journalists in Kyiv on 12 July, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Freuding was asked what stage Germany's investment in the development of interceptor drones for Ukraine is currently at.

Quote from Freuding: "There are interesting projects we are discussing with our partners, particularly with the Ministry of Defence. It will take some time to develop a specific plan and obtain the technical means for this type of drone, which is an anti-drone measure. At the moment, it is difficult to say when they will be in the country. But I can promise that it will happen as quickly as possible."

Background:

In addition, Freuding has announced that Ukraine will receive the first long-range weapons in July, the production of which has been financed by Germany.

Freudling has also shared details of Germany's negotiations with the United States to purchase Patriot air defence systems for transfer to Ukraine.

