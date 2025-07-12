All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Bundeswehr general explains current status of project to supply Ukraine with interceptor drones

Mariya YemetsSaturday, 12 July 2025, 20:22
Bundeswehr general explains current status of project to supply Ukraine with interceptor drones
Stock Photo: Getty Images

German Major General Christian Freuding has said that he cannot yet predict the specific timing of when Ukraine will see the results of cooperation between the countries on interceptor drones, but that they will try to implement it as soon as possible.

Source: Freuding in a conversation with journalists in Kyiv on 12 July, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Freuding was asked what stage Germany's investment in the development of interceptor drones for Ukraine is currently at.

Advertisement:

Quote from Freuding: "There are interesting projects we are discussing with our partners, particularly with the Ministry of Defence. It will take some time to develop a specific plan and obtain the technical means for this type of drone, which is an anti-drone measure. At the moment, it is difficult to say when they will be in the country. But I can promise that it will happen as quickly as possible."

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

aid for UkraineGermany
Advertisement:
Russian attack on Chernivtsi: number injured rises to 26, three in critical condition
Former Wagner mercenary seeking asylum detained in Finland
Ukraine's defence minister is currently Zelenskyy's only candidate for ambassador to the US
Ukraine to receive long-range weapons financed by Germany
Air defence shoots down 344 Russian aerial assets overnight – Ukraine's Air Force
updatedTwo people in Chernivtsi killed by falling debris from Russian aerial assets
All News
aid for Ukraine
European Investment Bank to allocate over €130 million to rebuild Ukraine's transport infrastructure
Kharkiv to receive US$33 million for energy development
Ukraine to receive long-range weapons financed by Germany
RECENT NEWS
20:22
Bundeswehr general explains current status of project to supply Ukraine with interceptor drones
19:31
Woman, 87, killed in Russian attack on Kherson
18:11
European Investment Bank to allocate over €130 million to rebuild Ukraine's transport infrastructure
18:10
Critically ill girl resuscitated under fire after her breathing stopped during Russian attack on Chernivtsi
17:49
Russian drones attack Ukraine from north, air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
17:49
Ukraine introduces drone simulators and tactical medicine in school training
17:31
Ukrainian forces kill Russian drone operators responsible for death of one-year-old child in Kherson
17:09
Disposable MITLA net developed in Ukraine to counter FPV drones
16:50
Russian attack on Chernivtsi: number injured rises to 26, three in critical condition
16:30
updatedLatest data shows twelve people injured in Russian attack on Lviv
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: