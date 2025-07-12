All Sections
Ukraine to receive long-range weapons financed by Germany

Iryna Kutielieva, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 12 July 2025, 11:13
A German flag. Photo: Getty Images

The Ukrainian side will receive the first long-range weapons, financed by Germany, in July.

Source: Bundeswehr General Christian Freuding in an interview with ZDF TV channel, European Pravda reports

Details: The German general emphasised that Germany will support Ukraine by providing funding for the delivery of hundreds of long-range weapons.

Freuding said that the situation in Ukraine is currently "definitely tense in military terms", with Russian forces "on the offensive for several weeks, if not months".

"We need weapons systems that can penetrate deep into Russian territory and strike ammunition storage points, command posts, airfields and aircraft," he said.

The first long-range weapon systems, financed by Germany, are to be delivered at the end of July, the general said.

"And then there will be deliveries in the hundreds," he added.

Freudling noted that this will significantly strengthen Ukraine's air defence and capabilities in the coming weeks and months.

