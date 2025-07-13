Kim Jong Un assures Russian foreign minister of North Korea's full support for Russia

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that his country is ready to "unconditionally support" all of Moscow’s actions, including those related to the war against Ukraine.

Source: Reuters; North Korean state news agency KCNA

Quote from KCNA: "Kim Jong Un reaffirmed the DPRK’s (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) readiness to unconditionally support and encourage all the measures taken by the Russian leadership in regards to tackling the root cause of the Ukrainian crisis [the Russo-Ukrainian war – ed.]."

Details: Lavrov is on a three-day visit to North Korea.

Kim met with the Russian minister in the eastern coastal city of Wonsan, where he told Lavrov that "the steps taken by the allies in response to radically evolving global geopolitics will contribute greatly to securing peace and security around the world."

After his visit to North Korea, Lavrov plans to travel to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, which will take place on 14-15 July.

Background: Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in an interview with Bloomberg stated that North Korea currently supplies up to 40% of Russia’s ammunition for the war in Ukraine, as the partnership between Pyongyang and Moscow deepens.

