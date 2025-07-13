All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kim Jong Un assures Russian foreign minister of North Korea's full support for Russia

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 13 July 2025, 03:43
Kim Jong Un assures Russian foreign minister of North Korea's full support for Russia
Kim Jong Un and Sergei Lavrov. Photo: KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that his country is ready to "unconditionally support" all of Moscow’s actions, including those related to the war against Ukraine.

Source: Reuters; North Korean state news agency KCNA

Quote from KCNA: "Kim Jong Un reaffirmed the DPRK’s (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) readiness to unconditionally support and encourage all the measures taken by the Russian leadership in regards to tackling the root cause of the Ukrainian crisis [the Russo-Ukrainian war – ed.]."

Advertisement:

Details: Lavrov is on a three-day visit to North Korea.

Kim met with the Russian minister in the eastern coastal city of Wonsan, where he told Lavrov that "the steps taken by the allies in response to radically evolving global geopolitics will contribute greatly to securing peace and security around the world."

After his visit to North Korea, Lavrov plans to travel to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, which will take place on 14-15 July.

Background: Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in an interview with Bloomberg stated that North Korea currently supplies up to 40% of Russia’s ammunition for the war in Ukraine, as the partnership between Pyongyang and Moscow deepens.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

North KoreaRussiaRusso-Ukrainian warLavrov
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Security Service eliminates FSB agents linked to murder of SSU colonel
Ukraine records 20 Russian drone hits across five regions on 12 July
Trump may provide new funding for Ukraine, CBS News says
Zelenskyy outlines what he expects from Ukrainian Parliament next week
Zelenskyy announces changes in state institutions after meeting with Ukraine's defence minister
Former Wagner mercenary seeking asylum detained in Finland
All News
North Korea
North Korea may have supplied Russia with 12 million rounds of 152mm shells, South Korean intelligence says
Russian foreign minister arrives in North Korea: war in Ukraine to be discussed
Pyongyang shows footage of North Korean soldiers killed in Ukraine for first time
RECENT NEWS
11:09
Ukraine's Security Service eliminates FSB agents linked to murder of SSU colonel
10:40
Russian drone attack destroys school in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
10:00
Suspected UAV part found on Eforie Sud Beach in Romania
09:24
Ukraine records 20 Russian drone hits across five regions on 12 July
08:56
Ukraine's combat zone sees 49 clashes overnight
08:29
Russians kill 4 civilians and injure 13 in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
07:59
North Korea may have supplied Russia with 12 million rounds of 152mm shells, South Korean intelligence says
07:41
Ukrainian forces inflict 1,240 Russian losses
04:45
Russia tries to crash Ukrainian morale with drone and missile strikes – ISW
03:43
Kim Jong Un assures Russian foreign minister of North Korea's full support for Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: