All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian forces inflict 1,240 Russian losses

Alona MazurenkoSunday, 13 July 2025, 07:41
Ukrainian forces inflict 1,240 Russian losses
Ukrainian soldier with a drone. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,240 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 1,033,930.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The total combat losses of Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 1,033,930 (+1,240) military personnel;
  • 11,016 (+3) tanks;
  • 22,983 (+3) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 30,243 (+49) artillery systems;
  • 1,438 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,194 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 45,511 (+263) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,491 (+32) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 54,923 (+101) vehicles and fuel tankers.
  • 3,929 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

General StaffRusso-Ukrainian warwar
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Security Service eliminates FSB agents linked to murder of SSU colonel
Ukraine records 20 Russian drone hits across five regions on 12 July
Trump may provide new funding for Ukraine, CBS News says
Zelenskyy outlines what he expects from Ukrainian Parliament next week
Zelenskyy announces changes in state institutions after meeting with Ukraine's defence minister
Former Wagner mercenary seeking asylum detained in Finland
All News
General Staff
Ukraine's combat zone sees 49 clashes overnight
Ukrainian forces kill Russian drone operators responsible for death of one-year-old child in Kherson
Russia loses 1,070 soldiers over past day
RECENT NEWS
11:09
Ukraine's Security Service eliminates FSB agents linked to murder of SSU colonel
10:40
Russian drone attack destroys school in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
10:00
Suspected UAV part found on Eforie Sud Beach in Romania
09:24
Ukraine records 20 Russian drone hits across five regions on 12 July
08:56
Ukraine's combat zone sees 49 clashes overnight
08:29
Russians kill 4 civilians and injure 13 in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
07:59
North Korea may have supplied Russia with 12 million rounds of 152mm shells, South Korean intelligence says
07:41
Ukrainian forces inflict 1,240 Russian losses
04:45
Russia tries to crash Ukrainian morale with drone and missile strikes – ISW
03:43
Kim Jong Un assures Russian foreign minister of North Korea's full support for Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: