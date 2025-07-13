Ukrainian forces inflict 1,240 Russian losses

Ukrainian soldier with a drone. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,240 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 1,033,930.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The total combat losses of Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 1,033,930 (+1,240) military personnel;

military personnel; 11,016 (+3) tanks;

tanks; 22,983 (+3) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 30,243 (+49) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,438 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,194 (+1) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

340 (+0) helicopters;

45,511 (+263) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,491 (+32) cruise missiles;

cruise missiles; 28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

54,923 (+101) vehicles and fuel tankers.

vehicles and fuel tankers. 3,929 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

