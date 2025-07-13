Ukrainian forces inflict 1,240 Russian losses
Sunday, 13 July 2025, 07:41
Russia has lost 1,240 soldiers killed and wounded over the past day, bringing its total number of personnel losses to 1,033,930.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram
Details: The total combat losses of Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 1,033,930 (+1,240) military personnel;
- 11,016 (+3) tanks;
- 22,983 (+3) armoured combat vehicles;
- 30,243 (+49) artillery systems;
- 1,438 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,194 (+1) air defence systems;
- 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 340 (+0) helicopters;
- 45,511 (+263) operational-tactical UAVs;
- 3,491 (+32) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 54,923 (+101) vehicles and fuel tankers.
- 3,929 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
