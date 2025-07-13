Ukraine's combat zone sees 49 clashes overnight

Tank firing. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 200 combat clashes occurred on the front lines on 12 July, with 49 recorded after 22:00, primarily on the Pokrovsk, Lyman and North Slobozhanshchyna fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 13 July

Details: On the North Slobozhanshchyna front and in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, 18 combat clashes were recorded.

On the South Slobozhanshchyna front, the Russians conducted 11 offensive actions in the areas of Vovchansk, Zelene, Chuhuivka and towards Lyptsi.

On the Kupiansk front, 10 Russian attacks were recorded. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled assaults near Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Stepova Novoselivka, Zelenyi Hai and towards Novoosynove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians attacked 28 times, attempting to advance near Hrekivka, Karpivka, Novyi Myr, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Torske and Dibrova, as well as towards Serebrianka, Shandryholove and Dronivka.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian forces repelled 15 Russian attacks near Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Ivano-Dariivka and Vyimka.

On the Kramatorsk front, six combat clashes were recorded near Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 12 attacks near Dyliivka and Toretsk and towards Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka and Yablunivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 61 Russian offensive actions near Popiv Yar, Volodymyrivka, Razyne, Kotlyne, Myrne, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Udachne and Horikhove, as well as towards Pokrovsk, Molodetske, Oleksiivka and Muravka.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 12 Russian attacks near Dachne, Filia, Myrne, Shevchenko, Temyrivka and Zelene Pole and towards Novopavlivka.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders repelled two Russian attacks near Kamianske.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian forces made nine attempts to advance near Antonivskyi Bridge and Bilohrudyi Island.

