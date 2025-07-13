All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Suspected UAV part found on Eforie Sud Beach in Romania

Ulyana Krychkovska, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 13 July 2025, 10:00
Suspected UAV part found on Eforie Sud Beach in Romania
Drone part. Photo: Adevărul

A suspected drone part was discovered on the beach of the Romanian resort of Eforie Sud.

Source: Adevărul; European Pravda

Details: Reports note that a fisherman found a metal piece on the beach of Eforie Sud and reported it to emergency workers. Some tourists speculate it may be part of a drone wing.

Advertisement:
 

The Romanian anti-terrorism brigade attended the scene. The discovery was reported to the Ministry of Defence of Romania, and authorities are conducting an investigation.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Romaniadrones
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Interceptor drones proving especially effective
Ukraine's Security Service eliminates FSB agents linked to murder of SSU colonel
Ukraine records 20 Russian drone hits across five regions on 12 July
Trump may provide new funding for Ukraine, CBS News says
Zelenskyy outlines what he expects from Ukrainian Parliament next week
Zelenskyy announces changes in state institutions after meeting with Ukraine's defence minister
All News
Romania
Ukraine's PM discusses bilateral cooperation with newly-appointed Romanian counterpart
Bus carrying Ukrainians crashes into minibus in Romania, killing woman – video
Romanian president sends condolence letter after missile strike on Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
13:12
Russian airstrike kills elderly woman in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
12:22
Zelenskyy: Interceptor drones proving especially effective
11:09
Ukraine's Security Service eliminates FSB agents linked to murder of SSU colonel
10:40
Russian drone attack destroys school in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
10:00
Suspected UAV part found on Eforie Sud Beach in Romania
09:24
Ukraine records 20 Russian drone hits across five regions on 12 July
08:56
Ukraine's combat zone sees 49 clashes overnight
08:29
Russians kill 4 civilians and injure 13 in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts
07:59
North Korea may have supplied Russia with 12 million rounds of 152mm shells, South Korean intelligence says
07:41
Ukrainian forces inflict 1,240 Russian losses
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: