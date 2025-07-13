Suspected UAV part found on Eforie Sud Beach in Romania
Sunday, 13 July 2025, 10:00
A suspected drone part was discovered on the beach of the Romanian resort of Eforie Sud.
Source: Adevărul; European Pravda
Details: Reports note that a fisherman found a metal piece on the beach of Eforie Sud and reported it to emergency workers. Some tourists speculate it may be part of a drone wing.
Advertisement:
The Romanian anti-terrorism brigade attended the scene. The discovery was reported to the Ministry of Defence of Romania, and authorities are conducting an investigation.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!