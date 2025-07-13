Suspected UAV part found on Eforie Sud Beach in Romania

A suspected drone part was discovered on the beach of the Romanian resort of Eforie Sud.

Source: Adevărul; European Pravda

Details: Reports note that a fisherman found a metal piece on the beach of Eforie Sud and reported it to emergency workers. Some tourists speculate it may be part of a drone wing.

The Romanian anti-terrorism brigade attended the scene. The discovery was reported to the Ministry of Defence of Romania, and authorities are conducting an investigation.

