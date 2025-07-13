Zelenskyy: Interceptor drones proving especially effective

A soldier carrying a drone. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that interceptor drones are performing "particularly well" in action.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Quote: "The air defence forces are achieving good results. Interceptor drones are performing particularly well, with hundreds of Russian-Iranian Shaheds shot down over the past week.

Advertisement:

And every meeting with partners this week was about scaling up this technology."

Details: The president said that Shahed drones are used by the Russians to drag out the war.

Zelenksyy reported that Russia launched more than 1,800 drones, over 1,200 guided aerial bombs and 83 missiles of various types against Ukraine over the past seven days.

Background: Ukraine’s Air Force reported that on the night of 12-13 April, Russia launched up to 40 attack drones, of which 20 were shot down while the rest hit five locations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!