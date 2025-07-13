Russian drone attack on infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast leaves one person injured

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Russian drones have attacked infrastructure in the city of Samar in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring a man and causing destruction.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; National Police of Ukraine

Details: Police said Russian troops launched a drone attack on Samar at approximately 11:05 on 13 July. A fire broke out at the scene.

Advertisement:

Lysak later reported that a 25-year-old man had sustained injuries in the attack.

The strike damaged infrastructure, a school, nine apartment buildings and seven vehicles.

In addition, a Russian bombardment of the Nikopol district injured a 73-year-old woman, caused several fires to break out and inflicted damage.

Background: On 13 July, an 88-year-old woman was killed in a Russian attack on the Velykomykhailivka hromada in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town along with their adjacent territories – ed.]

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!