Zelenskyy on Putin: He is not human in terms of humanity, for him this war is his life

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO, Olga KatsimonSunday, 13 July 2025, 20:39
Zelenskyy. Screenshot: BBC documentary

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described Putin as a person devoid of emotion who sees war as his job.

Source: BBC documentary Zelenskyy. Portrait of a President at War

Quote from Zelenskyy: "He is not human in terms of humanity. It's like... people who just do their job – without emotion, like a killer. It's just a job."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the main issue with Putin is his extensive deceit.

Quote: "What’s the problem? That he lied, very much... For Putin, for him this war is his life."

More details: The documentary also features former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson recalling a phone call with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin ahead of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Johnson described the conversation as eerie, with a somewhat satirical undertone from Putin. He recalled that Putin had made a sinister remark about nuclear weapons, saying something like he didn’t want to use nuclear weapons against him. Johnson added that Putin had ruled out an invasion, insisting there would be no invasion and that it wouldn’t happen.

Background: CNN journalists have obtained an audio recording of one of Donald Trump's private meetings with campaign donors last year, in which he talks about how, during his first presidential term, he threatened the leaders of Russia and China over their potential plans to attack Ukraine and Taiwan.

