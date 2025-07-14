All Sections
Russian drone hits roadway in Kharkiv

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 14 July 2025, 06:36
Russian drone hits roadway in Kharkiv
The sign reading "Kharkiv is a hero city". Stock photo: Ukrainska Pravda

A Russian drone hit the roadway in the city of Kharkiv, with early reports indicating no casualties.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov 

Quote: "A drone strike on Kharkiv has been recorded.

Early reports indicate that an enemy Molniya drone – a type of UAV to be confirmed – hit the roadway in the Nemyshlianskyi district of the city."

Details: Terekhov reported that so far there have been no reports of casualties.

