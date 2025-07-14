Russian drone hits roadway in Kharkiv

A Russian drone hit the roadway in the city of Kharkiv, with early reports indicating no casualties.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Quote: "A drone strike on Kharkiv has been recorded.

Early reports indicate that an enemy Molniya drone – a type of UAV to be confirmed – hit the roadway in the Nemyshlianskyi district of the city."

Details: Terekhov reported that so far there have been no reports of casualties.

