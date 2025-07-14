Russian drone hits roadway in Kharkiv
Monday, 14 July 2025, 06:36
A Russian drone hit the roadway in the city of Kharkiv, with early reports indicating no casualties.
Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov
Quote: "A drone strike on Kharkiv has been recorded.
Early reports indicate that an enemy Molniya drone – a type of UAV to be confirmed – hit the roadway in the Nemyshlianskyi district of the city."
Details: Terekhov reported that so far there have been no reports of casualties.
