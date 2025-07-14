All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian drones hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: adult and two children injured

Iryna BalachukMonday, 14 July 2025, 07:51
Russian drones hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: adult and two children injured
Fire caused by a Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Three people, including two children, have been injured in Russian drone strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 13-14 July.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor targeted our oblast with drones last night. The Air Command reported that 10 UAVs had been downed by air defence forces. But there were also hits in two districts. Three people have been injured in the Dnipro district. All have been hospitalised. Two 13-year-old girls are in a moderate condition. A 51-year-old man is in a critical condition."

Advertisement:

Details: The attack caused fires in three houses, two garages, four outbuildings and a forest. In addition, seven cars were destroyed and another four damaged.

A fire also broke out in the Kryvyi Rih district, where infrastructure was damaged.

The Russians attacked the Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery, targeting the city of Nikopol as well as the Pokrovske and Marhanets hromadas. There were no casualties. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastdroneschildren
Advertisement:
Trump's envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv – photo, videos
Putin warns Trump of his new offensive in Ukraine's east within 60 days – Axios
EU agrees to cut price cap on Russian oil by 15% – Reuters
Senator Graham: You'll see weapons flowing at a record level to help Ukraine defend themselves
Poland and Ukraine commemorate victims of Volyn tragedy in Lutsk
Ukraine's Security Service eliminates FSB agents linked to murder of SSU colonel
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russian drone attack on infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast leaves one person injured
Russian airstrike kills elderly woman in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russian drone attack destroys school in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
10:39
FPV drones are attacking civilians. Could electronic warfare protect them?
09:18
Trump's envoy Kellogg arrives in Kyiv – photo, videos
08:44
Ukraine's air defence downs 108 Russian UAVs overnight, 10 hits recorded
08:42
Russians hit civilian infrastructure in Sumy Oblast: 2 killed, 4 injured – photo, video
08:17
Total of 212 combat clashes on battlefield, nearly half on two fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
07:51
Russian drones hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: adult and two children injured
07:15
Putin warns Trump of his new offensive in Ukraine's east within 60 days – Axios
07:11
Russia loses 1,130 soldiers over past day
06:45
Trump may provide Ukraine with offensive weapons – Axios
06:36
Russian drone hits roadway in Kharkiv
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: