Russian drones hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: adult and two children injured

Three people, including two children, have been injured in Russian drone strikes on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 13-14 July.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor targeted our oblast with drones last night. The Air Command reported that 10 UAVs had been downed by air defence forces. But there were also hits in two districts. Three people have been injured in the Dnipro district. All have been hospitalised. Two 13-year-old girls are in a moderate condition. A 51-year-old man is in a critical condition."

Details: The attack caused fires in three houses, two garages, four outbuildings and a forest. In addition, seven cars were destroyed and another four damaged.

A fire also broke out in the Kryvyi Rih district, where infrastructure was damaged.

The Russians attacked the Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery, targeting the city of Nikopol as well as the Pokrovske and Marhanets hromadas. There were no casualties. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

