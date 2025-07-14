Russians hit civilian infrastructure in Sumy Oblast: 2 killed, 4 injured – photo, video

Two people have been killed and four more injured in the Russian attack on Sumy Oblast.

A large-scale fire has broken out at an infrastructure facility in the city of Sumy as a result of a Russian strike on the night of 13-14 July.

Source: Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote from Hryhorov: "In the Shostka hromada, as the result of UAVs and guided aerial bombs strikes, two men aged 50 and 55 have been killed. They were outside during the attack and died on the spot from their injuries."

[A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: In addition, four residents of an apartment building sustained injuries, including a seven-year-old child.

"A 30-year-old mother and her son have been taken to hospital; their condition is not serious. Another 30-year-old woman underwent surgery. A 30-year-old man also sought medical attention and is being treated as an outpatient," the head of the oblast military administration said.

He added that a civilian infrastructure facility was destroyed in the town of Shostka, and about 30 residential and non-residential buildings were damaged.

In the Sumy hromada, a fire broke out and non-residential buildings were damaged in the UAV strikes. No casualties were reported.

The State Emergency Service reported that on 14 July, Russian UAVs attacked a civilian infrastructure facility in the city of Sumy. A non-residential building was partially destroyed, followed by a fire.

The fire was large-scale, burning both inside the building and on the roof.

Firefighter extinguishing fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service noted that firefighting efforts had been conducted simultaneously in several directions, including at height using specialised fire appliances.

"Despite all difficulties, firefighters managed to extinguish the fire," the State Emergency Service concluded.

