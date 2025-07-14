Russian Shahed drones attack Sumy, striking educational facility and injuring people

Russian forces attacked the city of Sumy with Shahed-type drones on the morning of 14 July.

Source: Sumy Mayor Oleksandr Lysenko on Telegram; Kordon.Media, a local news outlet; Oleh Hryhorov, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Sumy, the city is under Shahed drone attack! Stay safe! More drones are approaching the city!"

Details: Local journalists, citing sources, reported that an educational institution in Sumy was hit.

Hryhorov said that the Russian UAV had attacked one of the educational facilities in the Sumy district.

Some people were injured in the attack. Moreover, some buildings were damaged.

The emergency services are working at the scene. All the details are being confirmed.

