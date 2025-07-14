All Sections
Germany says Europe can finance more than three Patriot systems for Ukraine

Iryna KutielievaMonday, 14 July 2025, 13:50
Germany says Europe can finance more than three Patriot systems for Ukraine
The German government has stated that discussions are currently underway in Europe regarding the purchase of more than three Patriot air defence systems from the United States for Ukraine.

Source: The Guardian with reference to the German government spokesperson, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Germany would pay for two systems and Norway for another.

According to the spokesperson, "from the EU perspective, the talks are about more than three Patriot systems for Ukraine".

"Discussions are now being held on the modalities of implementation, i.e. how many systems there will be, who will take them over and how they will be financed," he said.

He also added that Germany is observing "larger Russian troops concentration," adding that "we must strengthen Ukraine’s defences" in response to this.

Background:

  • As is known, US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he intends to send various types of weapons to Ukraine, including Patriot missiles, which will be fully paid for.
  • Trump will reportedly announce a new plan on Monday 14 July, to send weapons to Ukraine, which is expected to include offensive weapons, including long-range missiles.

