Trump may provide Ukraine with offensive weapons – Axios

US President Donald Trump will announce a new plan to supply Ukraine with arms on Monday 14 July, which is expected to include offensive weapons.

Source: Axios, citing two sources familiar with Trump's plans

Details: The provision of offensive weapons would mark a significant shift for Trump, who until recently claimed he would only supply defensive weapons to avoid escalating the conflict.

Advertisement:

Two sources told Axios that they believe the plan likely involves long-range missiles capable of striking targets deep inside Russian territory, including Moscow. However, they did not know Trump's final decision.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that "Trump is really pissed at Putin. His announcement tomorrow is going to be very aggressive."

The new initiative, which will be presented during Trump's meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, involves European countries paying for US-made weapons that will be sent to Ukraine.

The plan was proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the NATO summit two weeks ago.

Axios also noted that one of the factors that convinced Trump to send weapons to Ukraine had been a phone call on 3 July, in which Russian leader Vladimir Putin made it clear that he planned further escalation.

Background: Trump stated that the weapons he would send to Ukraine through European countries will include "various pieces of very sophisticated military equipment", including Patriot air defence batteries. Trump said that European countries "are going to pay us 100% for that, and that's the way we want it". He added that he is "increasingly disenchanted" with Putin for saying he wanted peace and then escalating attacks on Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!