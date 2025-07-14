Ukrainian Parliament to dismiss government on 16 July

Denys Shmyhal has held the post of Prime Minister since March 2020. Photo: Ukrinform

The appointment of a new Cabinet of Ministers (the Government of Ukraine) by the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) is scheduled for 17 July, the day after the vote on the resignation.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the government and Parliament

Details: The sources said that Parliament intends to dismiss the government on 16 July and appoint new ministers on 17 July.

Background:

On 14 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed that First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko become the head of the Ukrainian government.

Ukrainska Pravda wrote that government reshuffles are expected in Ukraine as early as July. Svyrydenko is reportedly set to be appointed as the new prime minister and bring at least three close allies into the Cabinet of the Ministers of Ukraine.

