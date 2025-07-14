Number of casualties in Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast rises to 10 – photos
The number of people injured in the Russian drone attack on the town of Zlatopil in Kharkiv Oblast has risen to 10. Among the wounded is a 13-year-old girl. One woman was killed.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
Details: The attack took place on 14 July at around 12:00. The prosecutors found that Russian forces used Geran-2 type drones. A 57-year-old woman was killed in the strike.
The attack caused destruction of houses, a boiler house, an administrative building, outbuildings and cars.
The prosecutor’s office has launched criminal proceedings under Article 438.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – violation of the laws and customs of war resulting in death. Investigation is ongoing.
Background: Earlier, Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that Russian forces struck Zlatopil on the afternoon of 14 July. At that time, seven people were reported injured and one person killed.
