Russian troops attack Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 7 injured

Iryna BalachukMonday, 14 July 2025, 13:21
Russian troops attack Kharkiv Oblast: 1 killed, 7 injured
An emergency worker. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

One person has been killed and seven others, including a child, have been injured in a Russian drone strike on the city of Zlatopil in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The Russians have attacked the city of Zlatopil with drones. At this time, one fatality has been confirmed. Another seven people have been injured, including a 13-year-old child."

Details: Syniehubov added that early reports indicate that the Russians used Geran-2 type UAVs in the attack.

Emergency services are working at the scene and medical personnel are providing assistance to the injured civilians.

Background: Russian forces dropped a guided aerial bomb on the village in Kharkiv Oblast, on the morning of 14 July, killing one person.

