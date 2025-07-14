All Sections
Zelenskyy: Trump’s Envoy Kellogg to receive information on front line and Russian offensive plans

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 14 July 2025, 20:58
Zelenskyy: Trump’s Envoy Kellogg to receive information on front line and Russian offensive plans
Zelenskyy and Kellogg. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Russia and Ukraine, will be provided with all relevant information regarding the situation on the front line and Russia’s offensive plans.

Source: Zelenskyy's address on 14 July

Quote: "Ukrainian security services and our intelligence will provide General Kellogg with all the necessary information about what is currently happening on the front line, and what new offensive moves Russia is preparing. Russia still has the funds for this."

Details: Zelenskyy also stated that Russia’s financial means for waging war must be "cut off".

"Russia’s ties with Iran and North Korea must be severed. Any supply of components and equipment to the Russian defence industry must be halted," he said.

The president also expressed gratitude to international partners for preparing a new decision regarding Patriot systems for Ukraine.

"We are also working on major defence agreements with the United States. It’s not yet time to disclose the details, but together we can do a lot for the sake of security," he said. 

Background: On Monday 14 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Keith Kellogg discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defence, defensive weaponry and new sanctions against the Russian Federation.

