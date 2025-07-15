Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast: two people injured, fires break out

Russian forces launched an artillery strike on the city of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the night of 14-15 July, injuring two people. Several fires have also broken out in Zaporizhzhia and the surrounding district due to Russian drone attacks.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Fedorov reported that the Russians had attacked Huliaipole at around 02:00.

Quote: "The enemy shelled the city with artillery. A married couple has been injured: a 60-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man.

A house was damaged in the shelling."

Details: Fedorov also noted that the Russians had been attacking the city of Zaporizhzhia and the Zaporizhzhia district with UAVs since the evening of 14 July.

Quote: "Several fires broke out. As of now, the State Emergency Service has contained the blaze."

Details: Fedorov added the blast wave and debris had damaged a warehouse and an office building of an infrastructure facility.

