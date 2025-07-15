Trump still believes Russia will win war against Ukraine – Politico

US President Donald Trump is convinced that Russia has the upper hand in its war against Ukraine and will eventually emerge victorious.

Source: Politico, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The outlet notes that by giving the green light on 14 July for Europe to purchase Patriot missile defence systems and other weapons for Ukraine, Trump has gone further than ever before in supporting Kyiv.

However, a senior White House official familiar with private discussions said this does not mean Trump believes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "holds the cards".

The official added that Trump still believes Moscow has the advantage. But as his frustration with Russian leader Vladimir Putin grows, he has become more willing to get involved in the conflict.

"The president’s view is Russia is going to win, it’s a matter of how long it takes," said the White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the president’s views.

He explained this by noting that Russia has a larger economy, a bigger army, "more than enough bodies to throw into the meat grinder", and simply does not care.

"And although they are making slow progress, they are still making progress. The president just wants to stop the killing," the official concluded.

Background:

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said the US decision to send weapons to Ukraine, to be paid for by NATO allies and Canada, was a signal to Putin.

"We’ve given you a chance for peace. President Trump is a peacemaker. But if you want war, we will arm Ukraine – and Europe will pay for it," Whitaker stated.

Trump has expressed frustration with Putin but does not believe that "it's over" with him.

