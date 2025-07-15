All Sections
Ukrainian Parliament ratifies agreement on establishment of special tribunal for Russian aggression

Mariya Yemets, Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 15 July 2025, 13:18
Ukrainian Parliament. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) has ratified an agreement with the Council of Europe that provides for the establishment of a special tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing statements by MPs, including Yaroslav Zhelezniak of the Holos (Voice) party

Details: "The parliament has ratified draft law No. 0328 – the Agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on establishing a Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine," Zhelezniak said.

The MP noted that the decision was adopted with 323 votes in favour of it.

Read more: Trial for Lavrov and Putin: all about the tribunal for Russia that received Europe's blessing

Background:

  • The agreement on establishing the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression was signed in the building of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg on 25 June, during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's first visit to this institution.
  • The future tribunal will allow investigations against the highest-ranking leaders of the state, who would typically be protected by personal immunity. However, verdicts will only be possible once such individuals leave office.
  • On 1 July, Zelenskyy signed the documents for ratification of the agreement.

Verkhovna RadaRusso-Ukrainian war
