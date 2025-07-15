All Sections
Ukrainian parliament extends martial law and mobilisation until 5 November

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 15 July 2025, 13:50
Results of the vote. Photo: Zhelezniak
Results of the vote. Photo: Zhelezniak

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian parliament) approved on 15 July the extension of martial law and general mobilisation for another 90 days, until 5 November 2025.

Source: MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak

Details: Zhelezniak said that the decision was supported by 320 MPs, with one against. It will take effect on 7 August and will remain in force for 90 days, i.e. until 5 November 2025.

This is the sixteenth extension since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Background: On 16 April, the Verkhovna Rada extended martial law in Ukraine, as well as mobilisation, for three months, until 6 August.

Verkhovna Rada
