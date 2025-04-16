Ukrainian parliament extends martial law and mobilisation until 6 August

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) has extended martial law and mobilisation in Ukraine for three months until 6 August.

Source: Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak on Telegram

Quote: "For the 15th time in this convocation, the parliament has approved No. 13172 to extend martial law until 06 August (for 90 days)."

Details: The decision has been approved by 357 MPs, with 1 voting against.

MPs also approved draft law No. 13173 to extend mobilisation until 6 August, with 346 voting in favour, 1 against and 1 abstaining.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted draft laws to the Ukrainian parliament to approve decrees extending the martial law and general mobilisation period.

The draft laws propose to extend the martial law in Ukraine and general mobilisation for another 90 days.

This will mark the 15th vote by the Ukrainian parliament to extend martial law and mobilisation since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Ahead of the vote, Oleksii Honcharenko, a member of the European Solidarity party, announced on social media that he would vote against the extension of mobilisation and martial law. In response, Ruslan Stefanchuk, the Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament, reacted sharply.

