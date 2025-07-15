Russian intelligence asset, 19, caught planting explosives near high-rise buildings in Vinnytsia

A 19-year-old resident of Zhytomyr has been charged with treason in connection with a criminal investigation into his involvement in a Russian intelligence network and an attempt to bomb Ukrainian military personnel.

Quote from Prosecutor’s Office: "The suspect, through Telegram messenger, provided his handler with photos, video recordings and exact coordinates of police stations, shopping centre buildings and military vehicles in Zhytomyr. In return, he received payments into his bank account.

Subsequently, for an agreed-upon sum of US$1,000, the man agreed to travel to Vinnytsia and plant an improvised explosive device (IED) at specified coordinates.

Arriving in the nearby regional centre in the evening, the suspect, on instructions from the handler, located a cache containing a bag holding a device consisting of a container filled with a powdered substance and wires connected to two mobile phones. He placed the bag in a flower bed in the yard of high-rise buildings.

Early reports indicate that the explosives were intended to be activated when military personnel were in close proximity."

Details: Investigators believe the suspect is part of a Russian intelligence network. The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) foiled the plot and detained him in the act.

He has been formally charged and remanded in custody without bail.

