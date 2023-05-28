All Sections
Night attack: dozens of houses, educational and healthcare facilities damaged in Zhytomyr

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 28 May 2023, 16:41
As a result of the drone attack on Sunday night, at least 26 houses, as well as educational and healthcare facilities, were damaged in the city of Zhytomyr.

Source: Zhytomyr City Council

Quote: "After today's air-raid warning, there is damage in the city. Mostly in common areas of apartment buildings. Windows over the flights of stairs have exploded."

Details: The city council listed the addresses of buildings which are known to be damaged at this time. The list includes 26 buildings.

The city council also urged residents to report damage to their homes if they were not mentioned in the list. In the comments to the post, the users are reporting addresses to other damaged houses.

Educational and healthcare facilities were damaged as well.

"Educational and healthcare institutions, with damaged doors and windows, are working as usual. Only students of Lyceum No. 25, who are temporarily studying at Lyceum No. 33, will be studying remotely starting tomorrow," the city council reported.

Background:

