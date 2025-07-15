EU sanctions pro-Russian politicians and organisations in Moldova

The Council of the EU has imposed a new set of sanctions against individuals and entities responsible for actions aimed at destabilising Moldova.

Source: a statement by the Council of the EU, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Tuesday 15 July, the Council of the EU imposed restrictive measures against seven individuals and three entities that are believed to be responsible for actions "aimed at destabilising, undermining or threatening the sovereignty and independence as well as democracy, the rule of law and stability" of Moldova.

Advertisement:

The new sanctions target close associates of fugitive oligarch Ilan Shor. The listings include leaders and members of organisations that are legal successors of the banned ȘOR political party.

Some of the individuals actively participated in voter bribery schemes during the 2024 presidential elections and constitutional referendum on EU accession, as well as in corrupt dealings with Moldovan politicians.

On the same day, the Council sanctioned A7, "a company with multiple ties to Moscow that has been linked to efforts to influence the presidential elections and the 2024 constitutional referendum on EU accession".

The EU Council also listed Victory/Pobeda Political Bloc, founded by Shor and implicated in spreading disinformation and engaging in vote-buying schemes.

Additionally, the Cultural Educational Centre of Moldova has been sanctioned for "facilitating electoral interference in the 2024 presidential elections".

Following these decisions, the EU’s restrictive measures concerning actions destabilising Moldova now apply to a total of 23 individuals and five entities.

Background:

In April 2023, the EU established a sanctions framework at Moldova’s request, targeting those supporting or carrying out actions undermining or threatening the country’s sovereignty and independence.

Among those sanctioned are fugitive Moldovan oligarchs Vladimir Plahotniuc and Ilan Shor and senior ȘOR party MP Marina Tauber.

In April 2025, the EU Council extended these restrictive measures until 29 April 2026.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!