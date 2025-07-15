Estonian PM: only force can stop Putin, and even Trump agrees now

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal believes that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin can only be compelled to end the war through force, something that US President Donald Trump did not realise at first.

Source: Michal in an interview with Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Michal: "Like some European leaders, when the war broke out, the American president thought he could achieve something by talking to Putin. But I think they’ve now realised that’s not the case. We Europeans know that Russia cannot be relied upon. The only way to stop it is by force."

Advertisement:

Michal said he is certain that Putin is continuing the war for domestic political reasons.

"For Putin and his regime, fear is the only way to stay in power," he concluded.

Background:

On 14 July, Donald Trump once again expressed his disappointment with Russia and promised to impose very severe tariffs if a peace agreement is not reached in the near future.

Trump has also announced an agreement between the US and NATO under which European allies will pay for American weapons supplied to Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!