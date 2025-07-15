Poland's foreign minister: Russia, not Europe, should pay for arms for Ukraine
Tuesday, 15 July 2025, 19:25
Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has commented on a US-NATO agreement to supply US weapons to Ukraine.
Source: Sikorski following a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Tuesday, as reported by European Pravda, citing the Polish news agency PAP
Details: Sikorski said he had discussed US President Donald Trump's proposal to sell American weapons to Ukraine with his EU counterparts.
"I asked my fellow ministers who should pay for this equipment – European taxpayers or, preferably in my view, the aggressor using frozen assets," he said, referring to the frozen Russian assets held in Europe.
Background:
- On Monday 14 July, Trump announced an agreement between the United States and NATO under which the supply of US weapons to Ukraine will be financed by European allies.
- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that same day that Germany, the United Kingdom, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands and Canada all want to be part of the initiative.
- Germany and Sweden have confirmed their readiness to join Trump's scheme.
- Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has welcomed the initiative but said Finland has not yet decided whether to participate.
