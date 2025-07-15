Senator Graham on Kremlin deadline: I advise Putin to call Iranian leader on day 51

Republican Senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham, commenting on the 50-day period that US President Donald Trump has given to Russian ruler Vladimir Putin to reach a peace deal with Ukraine, has stated that he would advise Putin to call the supreme leader of Iran, who is an ally of the Kremlin, on day 51.

Quote: "Donald Trump's announcement yesterday about sending American-made weapons – paid for by Europeans – to Ukraine through NATO was welcome news.

Equally important was his statement that if the fighting had not ended in 50 days, he would impose up to 100% tariffs on countries buying cheap Russian oil propping up Putin's war machine – hitting Putin where it hurts the most.

If Putin and others are wondering what happens on day 51, I would suggest they call the Ayatollah [Iran's supreme leader].

If I were a country buying cheap Russian oil, propping up Putin's war machine, I would take President Trump at his word."

Background:

Trump announced that if a deal with Russia to end the war in Ukraine is not reached within 50 days, the US will impose "very severe tariffs" against Moscow and its trading partners.

Meanwhile, Trump said that Ukraine should not target Moscow with strikes, following media reports that he had discussed this with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the day before.

