Senator Graham on Kremlin deadline: I advise Putin to call Iranian leader on day 51

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 15 July 2025, 22:28
Lindsey Graham. Photo: Getty Images

Republican Senator from South Carolina Lindsey Graham, commenting on the 50-day period that US President Donald Trump has given to Russian ruler Vladimir Putin to reach a peace deal with Ukraine, has stated that he would advise Putin to call the supreme leader of Iran, who is an ally of the Kremlin, on day 51.

Source: Graham on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Donald Trump's announcement yesterday about sending American-made weapons  – paid for by Europeans – to Ukraine through NATO was welcome news.

Equally important was his statement that if the fighting had not ended in 50 days, he would impose up to 100% tariffs on countries buying cheap Russian oil propping up Putin's war machine – hitting Putin where it hurts the most.

If Putin and others are wondering what happens on day 51, I would suggest they call the Ayatollah [Iran's supreme leader].

If I were a country buying cheap Russian oil, propping up Putin's war machine, I would take President Trump at his word."

Background: 

  • Trump announced that if a deal with Russia to end the war in Ukraine is not reached within 50 days, the US will impose "very severe tariffs" against Moscow and its trading partners.
  • Meanwhile, Trump said that Ukraine should not target Moscow with strikes, following media reports that he had discussed this with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the day before.

