Zelenskyy should not target Moscow – Trump

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINTuesday, 15 July 2025, 21:01
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has opposed Ukraine's strikes on Moscow, which, as reported by the media, he discussed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the day before.

Source: European Pravda; Sky News, British free-to-air television news channel

Details: Asked whether the Ukrainian president should "be aggressive" and give orders to strike Moscow or deep into Russia, Trump replied: "No, he should not target Moscow".

The US president also denied any intention of sending long-range weapons to Ukraine as part of a scheme to sell US arms through NATO.

"No, we're not going to do that," Trump commented.

Earlier, US media reported that the US president had asked Zelenskyy the day before whether Kyiv could strike Moscow and St Petersburg.

Background: 

  • White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Trump indeed raised this issue, but "did not call for further killings".
  • The media also reported that Trump was allegedly considering sending Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.

