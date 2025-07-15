All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian missiles strike Kryvyi Rih: fire rages, civilians injured

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 15 July 2025, 23:52
Russian missiles strike Kryvyi Rih: fire rages, civilians injured
A damaged building. Photo: Serhii Lysak

Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih on 15 July. The city's government has reported that the missile attack caused a fire and people have been injured.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration 

Quote: "The enemy has attacked Kryvyi Rih. A fire broke out as a result of the attack. Early reports indicate that civilians have been injured. 

Advertisement:

It was also loud in the Dniprovskyi and Synelnykivskyi districts."

Details: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, also reported the missile attack. He added that Russian Shahed drones were nearing the city: "Do not film or post anything online."

Background: On the evening of 15 July, Russian forces launched a drone attack on Ukraine, with the threat of the use of ballistic missiles reported in several oblasts. Explosions were reported in Kharkiv.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kryvyi Rihmissile strikeair-raid warningattack
Advertisement:
UpdatedRussia launches large-scale strike on Vinnytsia: civilian infrastructure hit, eight people injured – photos, video
Russia increases use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – EU's top diplomat Kallas
Zelenskyy should not target Moscow – Trump
US and Ukraine seek administrator for joint Reconstruction Investment Fund
Newsweek: White House admits Trump asked Zelenskyy about possibility of striking Moscow
Zelenskyy signs several urgent laws
All News
Kryvyi Rih
Russia attacks Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles and Shahed drones: major power outages recorded
Russians strike Kryvyi Rih for second time in a day: eight injured – photos
Russians attack civilian infrastructure in Kryvyi Rih, causing fire and injuring 6 people
RECENT NEWS
10:30
Zelenskyy considered at least three candidates for post of defence minister
10:28
Russian shelling kills one person and injures five others in Nikopol – photos
10:19
Lithuanian president decorates Ukrainian soldiers who evacuated body of fallen Lithuanian military volunteer – photos
10:00
Ukrainian intelligence: Two Russian reconnaissance drone operators killed in occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast
09:59
UpdatedRussia launches large-scale strike on Vinnytsia: civilian infrastructure hit, eight people injured – photos, video
09:33
France will not participate in purchase of US weapons for Ukraine – Politico
09:09
Russian drone hits business in Sumy – photo
08:58
Ukrainian air defence downs 198 Russian drones overnight, but 57 drones and one missile hit targets
08:46
Mi-8 helicopter crashes in Russia after repairs
08:33
Battlefield sees 171 combat clashes, 60 of them on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: