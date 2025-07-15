Russian missiles strike Kryvyi Rih: fire rages, civilians injured
Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih on 15 July. The city's government has reported that the missile attack caused a fire and people have been injured.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "The enemy has attacked Kryvyi Rih. A fire broke out as a result of the attack. Early reports indicate that civilians have been injured.
It was also loud in the Dniprovskyi and Synelnykivskyi districts."
Details: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, also reported the missile attack. He added that Russian Shahed drones were nearing the city: "Do not film or post anything online."
Background: On the evening of 15 July, Russian forces launched a drone attack on Ukraine, with the threat of the use of ballistic missiles reported in several oblasts. Explosions were reported in Kharkiv.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!