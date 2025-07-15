Russians launch ballistic missiles and drones: Kharkiv hit – photo

Russian forces launched a drone attack on Ukraine on the evening of 15 July, with the threat of ballistic missile use reported in several oblasts. Explosions have been reported in Kharkiv.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine; Ukrainealarm map; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Syniehubov reported that there had been at least eight strikes on Kharkiv. Early reports indicate that the city's Kyivskyi district was hit.

Later, Syniehubov added that Kharkiv had been under a large-scale drone attack: "At least 17 explosions have occurred in the city in just 20 minutes."

Quote from Syniehubov: "Most of the strikes targeted the civilian businesses of the city's Kyivskyi district. The enemy is believed to have used Geran-2 UAVs [one of the names given to Shahed drones in Russia]. A fire broke out as a result of the attack. At the moment, there are no casualties reported. The appropriate services have been dispatched to the scene."

Details: Early reports indicate that two people have been injured in the large-scale attack on the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

In addition, social media users have reported that explosions have also occurred in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, including in Krivyi Rih. Prior to this, Ukraine's Air Force had urged the city's residents to take shelter.

The Air Force warned of a threat of ballistic missile and UAV use. Air-raid warnings are in effect from Ukraine's east to its west.

The map of air-raid warnings in Ukraine Photo: Ukrainealarm

