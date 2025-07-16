All Sections
Russia attacks Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles and Shahed drones: major power outages recorded

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 16 July 2025, 01:03
Explosion. Stock photo: social media

Russian forces conducted a combined attack on the city of Kryvyi Rih on the night of 15-16 July, simultaneously launching a ballistic missile and 28 Shahed loitering munitions. An industrial facility has been destroyed, the city has suffered large-scale power outages and a 17-year-old boy has been injured as a result of the strikes.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih City Defence Council, on Telegram

Quote: "Around 20 hits recorded. Another 15 Shahed loitering munitions are still in the air approaching the city."

Details: Vilkul said the attack had caused damage to the city's energy infrastructure, which led to large-scale power outages.

He stated that the city's water supply system had been switched to backup power from generators. Because of this, there may be reduced water pressure, especially on the upper floors of buildings.

Updated at 04:00. Vilkul reported that Russia had simultaneously attacked the city with a ballistic missile and 28 Shahed loitering munitions.

An industrial facility was destroyed in the attack.

Quote: "Thank God there were no fatalities as the staff were in shelters. Sadly, a 17-year-old boy has been injured, suffering an abdominal wound. He is in a critical condition and doctors are now fighting to save his life."

Details: Vilkul said that special services are currently working to restore electricity supply in several districts of the city. The water supply is currently being maintained using generators, but he stressed that stabilising the situation "very quickly" would not be possible.

Background: On the evening of 15 July, Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih. City authorities reported that the missile attack had caused a fire and people had been injured.

Kryvyi Rihdronesenergycasualties
