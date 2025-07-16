All Sections
Russians attack Kramatorsk: fire breaks out in high-rise building

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 16 July 2025, 01:37
Firefighters extinguishing fire. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on the night of 15-16 July, causing a fire in a high-rise building.

Source: Oleksandr Honcharenko, Head of Kramatorsk City Military Administration, in a comment to Suspilne Donbas, a branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne,

Details: A Suspilne correspondent reported that the attack had occurred after 23:00.

Honcharenko said the strike had caused a fire in a high-rise building. Early reports indicate that there were no casualties.

Background:

KramatorskDonetsk OblastattackRusso-Ukrainian war
