Russians attack Kramatorsk: fire breaks out in high-rise building
Wednesday, 16 July 2025, 01:37
Russian forces attacked the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on the night of 15-16 July, causing a fire in a high-rise building.
Source: Oleksandr Honcharenko, Head of Kramatorsk City Military Administration, in a comment to Suspilne Donbas, a branch of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne,
Details: A Suspilne correspondent reported that the attack had occurred after 23:00.
Honcharenko said the strike had caused a fire in a high-rise building. Early reports indicate that there were no casualties.
Background:
- On the evening of 15 July, Russian forces launched a drone and missile attack on Ukraine.
- On 15 July, Donetsk Oblast Defence Council closed the Kramatorsk-Dobropillia motorway to civilian traffic due to frequent Russian FPV drone attacks.
