All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia increases use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – EU's top diplomat Kallas

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 16 July 2025, 02:43
Russia increases use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – EU's top diplomat Kallas
Kaja Kallas. Photo: Getty Images

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has stated that Russia is intensifying its use of chemical weapons in the war against Ukraine in an attempt to force the country to surrender.

Source: Kallas speaking to journalists in Brussels after a meeting of EU foreign ministers, as reported by Politico

Details: Kallas said Russia had used chemical weapons on Ukrainian territory at least 9,000 times since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. She noted that reports of the widespread use of chemical weapons by Russian forces are based on intelligence from Germany and the Netherlands.

Advertisement:

She stated that, according to German and Dutch intelligence, the use of such weapons is only increasing, causing serious concern among Western leaders.

"It shows that Russia wants to cause as much pain and suffering so that Ukraine would surrender. And, you know, it's really… unbearable," Kallas said.

For reference: Russia signed the Chemical Weapons Convention banning the development, production, stockpiling and use of chemical weapons on 13 January 1993 and ratified it on 5 November 1997.

On 27 September 2017, Russia announced the complete destruction of its chemical weapons stockpiles. However, less than a year later, in March 2018, Russia's military intelligence used the nerve agent Novichok in an attempt to assassinate Russian double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury in the United Kingdom.

Background: 

  • Dutch intelligence services have collected evidence of Russia's large-scale use of banned chemical weapons in the war against Ukraine.
  • In May 2024, the United States justified its sanctions against Russia by claiming that Russian troops had used a banned chemical agent, chloropicrin, against the Ukrainian armed forces.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warRussiaweaponsUkraine
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Putin fears US, no heavy attacks for two nights since Trump's envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine
Defence Minister Rustem Umierov is not only candidate for Ukraine's ambassador to US – sources
Zelenskyy's third government: who will lose their posts and who may become ministers
UpdatedRussia launches large-scale strike on Vinnytsia: civilian infrastructure hit, eight people injured – photos, video
Russia increases use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – EU's top diplomat Kallas
Zelenskyy should not target Moscow – Trump
All News
Russo-Ukrainian war
Russia launches large-scale strike on Vinnytsia: civilian infrastructure hit, seven people injured
Kremlin officials say Trump's demands are unacceptable, war in Ukraine will continue – ISW
Russians attack Kramatorsk: fire breaks out in high-rise building
RECENT NEWS
14:01
Zelenskyy: Putin fears US, no heavy attacks for two nights since Trump's envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine
14:00
EXPLAINERWhat kind of war is France expecting and how is it preparing for it
13:49
Latvian city mayor injured in Russian attack in Ukraine
13:13
WSJ: German chancellor swayed Trump to boost Ukraine with additional Patriot systems
13:06
Defence Minister Rustem Umierov is not only candidate for Ukraine's ambassador to US – sources
12:46
Ukrainian drone manufacturer Frontline signs strategic agreement with German Quantum Systems
12:43
Kremlin wants US to force Ukraine back to negotiations
12:36
Russian drone hits ambulance in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring medics – photos
12:35
Polish foreign ministry: Russian drones hit Polish factory in Vinnytsia, civilians injured
11:20
Trump comments on his wife Melania's influence on his decisions regarding Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: