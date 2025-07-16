All Sections
Russia loses 1,170 soldiers over past day

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 16 July 2025, 07:54
Russia loses 1,170 soldiers over past day
Fire being launched. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have lost 1,170 soldiers killed and wounded and 49 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook 

Details: The total combat losses of Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 1,037,460 (+1,170) military personnel;
  • 11,025 (+3) tanks;
  • 22,995 (+2) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 30,395 (+49) artillery systems;
  • 1,440 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,196 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 340 (+0) helicopters;
  • 46,164 (+284) operational-tactical UAVs;
  • 3,491 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 55,229 (+82) vehicles and fuel tankers.
  • 3,932 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

RussiaCasualties
