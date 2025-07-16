Russia loses 1,170 soldiers over past day

Fire being launched. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian forces have lost 1,170 soldiers killed and wounded and 49 artillery systems over the past day.

Details: The total combat losses of Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 July 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 1,037,460 (+1,170) military personnel;

military personnel; 11,025 (+3) tanks;

tanks; 22,995 (+2) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 30,395 (+49) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,440 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,196 (+2) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 421 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

340 (+0) helicopters;

46,164 (+284) operational-tactical UAVs;

operational-tactical UAVs; 3,491 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

55,229 (+82) vehicles and fuel tankers.

vehicles and fuel tankers. 3,932 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

