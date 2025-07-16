Russian shelling kills one person and injures five others in Nikopol – photos

One woman has been killed and five other people injured in Russian artillery shelling of the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of 16 July.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "The Russian army has killed a woman in Nikopol. The tragedy was caused by artillery shelling of the city committed by the enemy in the morning. Another five people have been injured as a result of the attack."

Damage caused by the Russian attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: Lysak reported that two injured civilians had been taken to hospital: a 78-year-old woman in a serious condition and a 69-year-old in a moderate condition. The other three people injured in the attack will receive outpatient treatment.

Damage caused by the Russian attack. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The strike damaged a bank, a hairdresser, shops, a sports club, a pharmacy and apartment blocks.

