All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian shelling kills one person and injures five others in Nikopol – photos

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 16 July 2025, 10:28
Russian shelling kills one person and injures five others in Nikopol – photos
Medical workers. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

One woman has been killed and five other people injured in Russian artillery shelling of the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of 16 July.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "The Russian army has killed a woman in Nikopol. The tragedy was caused by artillery shelling of the city committed by the enemy in the morning. Another five people have been injured as a result of the attack."

Advertisement:
 
Damage caused by the Russian attack. 
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: Lysak reported that two injured civilians had been taken to hospital: a 78-year-old woman in a serious condition and a 69-year-old in a moderate condition. The other three people injured in the attack will receive outpatient treatment.

 
Damage caused by the Russian attack. 
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The strike damaged a bank, a hairdresser, shops, a sports club, a pharmacy and apartment blocks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Nikopolattackcasualties
Advertisement:
Ukrainian parliament approves PM Shmyhal's resignation
Zelenskyy: Putin fears US, no heavy attacks for two nights since Trump's envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine
Defence Minister Rustem Umierov is not only candidate for Ukraine's ambassador to US – sources
Zelenskyy's third government: who will lose their posts and who may become ministers
UpdatedRussia launches large-scale strike on Vinnytsia: civilian infrastructure hit, eight people injured – photos, video
Russia increases use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – EU's top diplomat Kallas
All News
Nikopol
Russian artillery kills woman, injures two in Nikopol shelling
Russia attacks Nikopol district with drones and artillery, injuring one woman and damaging houses – photos
Four people injured in Russian drone attack on Nikopol – photos
RECENT NEWS
15:52
Trump's envoy Kellogg pays tribute to children killed in Russia's war
15:11
Ukrainian parliament approves PM Shmyhal's resignation
14:33
European Commissioner calls for creation of drone wall on EU eastern border
14:26
Italy opts out of US-NATO weapons plan for Ukraine
14:01
Zelenskyy: Putin fears US, no heavy attacks for two nights since Trump's envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine
14:00
EXPLAINERWhat kind of war is France expecting and how is it preparing for it
13:49
Latvian city mayor injured in Russian attack in Ukraine
13:13
WSJ: German chancellor swayed Trump to boost Ukraine with additional Patriot systems
13:06
Defence Minister Rustem Umierov is not only candidate for Ukraine's ambassador to US – sources
12:46
Ukrainian drone manufacturer Frontline signs strategic agreement with German Quantum Systems
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: