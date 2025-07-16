Trump comments on his wife Melania's influence on his decisions regarding Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has said his wife Melania is "very neutral" when asked about her influence on his decisions regarding Ukraine.

Details: Trump was asked to comment on the first lady's influence on his recent decisions regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war.

"She's very smart. She's very neutral. She's sort of like me – she'd like to see people stop dying," said the US president, reiterating that 5,000-7,000 soldiers are dying on both sides each week, along with civilians in towns and cities.

Melania's influence on her husband has become a topic of discussion after the press conference in the Oval Office on 14 July, when Trump shared details of his conversations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

"I go home, I tell the first lady, ‘I spoke to Vladimir [Putin] today; we had a wonderful conversation.’ And she says, ‘Oh really, another city was just hit,’" Trump said.

He has repeatedly expressed his disappointment with Russia.

During the press conference on 14 July, Trump announced an agreement between the United States and NATO under which the supply of US weapons to Ukraine will be financed by European allies.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that same day that Germany, the United Kingdom, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands and Canada all want to be part of the initiative.

Germany and Sweden have confirmed their readiness to join Trump's scheme. Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo has welcomed the initiative but said Finland has not yet decided whether to participate.

