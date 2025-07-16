EU earmarks €100bn for Ukraine in seven-year budget plan

The European Union has earmarked €100 billion for Ukraine aid in its long-term budget for 2028–2034.

Source: President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen following a meeting of the College of Commissioners on 16 July in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "We are setting aside €100 billion for Ukraine," von der Leyen announced during the presentation of the draft budget.

She pointed out that the Ukraine Facility already includes €50 billion.

Quote: "These are slowly but surely going down in the amounts, and therefore we are suggesting €100 billion to fill up again the Ukraine Facility to support recovery, resilience and of course their path to EU membership."

Details: After the European Commission’s presentation of the draft budget, both the European Parliament and the European Council must adopt their positions on it.

The multiannual budget for 2028–2034 must be adopted by the end of 2027.

Background:

Defence spending is expected to be one of the top priorities in the EU’s upcoming financial planning.

Earlier, it was reported that the EU was considering creating a €100 billion fund to support Ukraine within the 2028–2034 seven-year budget.

